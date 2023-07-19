Missing person sought by Winona County Sheriff's Office

The Winona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating Bruce Wiza, 59, who was last seen in Elba, Minnesota, on Monday.

According to police, Wiza was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5 feet six inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368.