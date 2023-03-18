Missing person rescued from river in Faribault: Police

A missing man was hospitalized after being rescued from the Straight River at Teepee Tonka Park early Friday evening.

The Faribault Police Department said family members reported the 53-year-old man missing around 5 p.m. after he left with his dogs and still hadn’t returned home after a couple of hours.

The family became more alarmed when only one of the dogs returned and was visibly wet. The other dog was found alone, police said.

Officers began searching the region where the second dog was initially found and said they located evidence that the man may have fallen into the river.

Police called the Faribault Fire Department to assist in the search, and they found the man submerged in the Straight River. The man was rescued, and first responders immediately started life-saving efforts.

The 53-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to the Twin Cities in critical condition. As of Friday night, officers said his medical condition was unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not say what led them to believe the man was in the water or how long he was in the river before being rescued.