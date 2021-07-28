Missing: Medina teen last seen July 21

article

Police in Medina, Minnesota are asking for help finding a missing teen who was last seen July 21.

Quinn Knudsvig, 17, was last seen July 21 and is known to drive a gold 2006 Chevy Malibu with the license plate MMK455. He was last seen wearing a salmon-colored shirt and yellow shorts.

If you have any information regarding Quinn’s whereabouts, contact the Medina Police Department at (763) 473-9209, or if it is an emergency please dial 911.