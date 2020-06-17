Missing man with dementia found alive 'in good spirits' after community search in Kandiyohi County

article

A missing 83-year-old man with dementia has been found alive Wednesday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office requested volunteers to help search for the man earlier Wednesday and the community responded.

Ultimately, the man, Donald Wieberdink, was found in a bean field just east of Spicer, Minnesota. He was last seen riding his bicycle in Spicer.

The Sheriff's Office said he was barefoot and sunburnt, but "in good spirits."

He was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota. The Sheriff's Office says he was found at 5:24 p.m.