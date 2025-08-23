Missing Hinckley woman found dead in Wisconsin

The Brief An 85-year-old woman who was missing for weeks was found dead in Superior, Wisconsin. Juanita Mae Rosa was reported missing from Hinckley, Minnesota, on Aug. 4. Authorities have not released information on the cause of death.



Authorities have found the body of an 85-year-old woman who was reported missing from Hinckley, Minnesota, on Aug. 4.

READ MORE: Search continues for missing 85-year-old Pine County woman

Missing 85-year-old woman found dead

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) reported that Juanita Mae Rosa was found dead in a rural area of Superior, Wisconsin, on Friday, Aug. 22.

Rosa went missing just days after turning 85.

The family tells FOX 9 that she was at breakfast with her two sons, then went home to take a nap. That’s the last time she was seen.

Rosa's granddaughters described her as a typical grandma – someone with a good sense of humor, who loved her grandchildren.

What we don't know:

Information on the cause of death was not shared.