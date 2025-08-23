Expand / Collapse search

Missing Hinckley woman found dead in Wisconsin

By
Published  August 23, 2025 4:17pm CDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • An 85-year-old woman who was missing for weeks was found dead in Superior, Wisconsin.  
    • Juanita Mae Rosa was reported missing from Hinckley, Minnesota, on Aug. 4.
    • Authorities have not released information on the cause of death. 

HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have found the body of an 85-year-old woman who was reported missing from Hinckley, Minnesota, on Aug. 4.

Missing 85-year-old woman found dead

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) reported that Juanita Mae Rosa was found dead in a rural area of Superior, Wisconsin, on Friday, Aug. 22.

Rosa went missing just days after turning 85.

The family tells FOX 9 that she was at breakfast with her two sons, then went home to take a nap. That’s the last time she was seen.

Rosa's granddaughters described her as a typical grandma – someone with a good sense of humor, who loved her grandchildren. 

What we don't know:

Information on the cause of death was not shared. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota BCA and previous FOX 9 reporting.

