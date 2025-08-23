Missing Hinckley woman found dead in Wisconsin
HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have found the body of an 85-year-old woman who was reported missing from Hinckley, Minnesota, on Aug. 4.
What we know:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) reported that Juanita Mae Rosa was found dead in a rural area of Superior, Wisconsin, on Friday, Aug. 22.
Rosa went missing just days after turning 85.
The family tells FOX 9 that she was at breakfast with her two sons, then went home to take a nap. That’s the last time she was seen.
Rosa's granddaughters described her as a typical grandma – someone with a good sense of humor, who loved her grandchildren.
What we don't know:
Information on the cause of death was not shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota BCA and previous FOX 9 reporting.