Search continues for missing 85-year-old Pine County woman

The Brief An 85-year-old Hinckley woman disappeared four days ago on her birthday. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office has so far searched thousands of miles looking for her. Her granddaughters describe her as the typical grandma, who's loved by many and cared for others.



The search for a Hinckley woman is still ongoing after she disappeared four days ago.

Search for Juanita Rose

What we know:

Juanita Rosa just turned 85 on Monday.

The family tells FOX 9 that she was at breakfast with her two sons, then went home to take a nap. That’s the last time she was seen.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says Rosa is 5-foot, 2-inches tall, and has long, white hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2011 white Buick sedan, with a Minnesota license plate number of NBS800.

What they're saying:

The Sheriff’s Office has so far driven a few thousand miles in Pine County looking for her.

Investigators say Rosa didn’t take main highways often.

"She took a lot of back roads. So that's what's making it really difficult for us, because we have so many back roads," said Scott Grice, Pine County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.

Rosa's granddaughters describe her as a typical grandma – someone with a good sense of humor, who loves her grandkids. They’ve been searching for her nonstop.

"Imagine this was your grandma. She was still a very lively, great woman. This is very abnormal. We just need your help. We have been searching, and we need help, and we need to find her," said her granddaughter, Lindsay Greenlee.

What you can do:

Her family tells us they have no idea where she could have gone.

Anyone with information on where Juanita Rosa may be is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.