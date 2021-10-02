Missing: Endangered man walked away from St. Anthony home Friday

article

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing man who was last seen leaving his St. Anthony home Friday.

The Minnesota BCA reports Theodore Ott left on foot Friday and has not returned. He is considered endangered.

Theodore Ott, 50, is described as 6’3", 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Authorities said he may have been walking in St. Anthony Main area in Minneapolis.

If you have any information call 952-258-5321 or dial 911.