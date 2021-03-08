Missing: Endangered man, 88, last seen early Monday morning in Minneapolis

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man.

John Clifton Rennie is an 88-year-old black male who is described as being 5'8'' tall, weighing 150 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Rennie was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday in the area of the 3300 block of Park Avenue. He was wearing a black puffy waist-length jacket and navy blue running-style pants.

Anyone who sees Mr. Rennie is asked to call 911 immediately.