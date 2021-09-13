Missing: Eden Prairie man last seen going for run Monday morning

article

Police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen Monday morning in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Police say 39-year-old Mike Elhard was last seen at about 10 a.m. leaving his home for a run. He was last seen on Jackson Drive near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road.

He was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, dark shorts, black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes, and an Apple watch.

Anyone with information that may assist with locating him should call Eden Prairie Police at 952-949-6200.