Missing Dakota Co. woman Nikki Anderson reward for info increased

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has announced an increase to the reward being offered for information that leads to the location of Nikki Anderson – who disappeared from her home in Randolph Township during the summer.

Reward increased

Anderson, 56, went missing on Saturday, July 6, around 10 a.m.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office is currently offering $5,000 for information that leads to her recovery and an arrest.

Meanwhile, private parties have offered an additional $40,000 that would be distributed independently, the sheriff’s office says.

Only tips that lead to the location of Anderson or the prosecution of someone will be eligible for a reward.

Anderson missing

Anderson was last seen on the morning of July 6 walking down her driveway to retrieve the mail.

At the time, her family says she was still wearing her house slippers and left all her personal items behind.

"She would never leave without her dog. Without her cell phone. Without her wallet. She would not do that," said Anderson’s brother, Troy Haro, told FOX 9 previously.

Nicole "Nikki" Anderson (Supplied)

Authorities previously searched the residence of Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, and have said he’s a person of interest, but so far have made no arrests.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office has said it has spent nearly 10 hours combing the property where she was last seen, using both drones and canines to assist.

How to help

Officials say if you spot Anderson, you should immediately call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 651-438-TIPS or email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us, referencing case number 24-000819.