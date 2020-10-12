Missing: Burnsville man last seen on trail cameras Oct. 1

article

Police are asking for help finding a missing man from Burnsville, Minnesota who was last seen Oct. 1.

According to police, Keith Cilla-Saxowsky, 34, was last seen on trail cameras at about 8:18 a.m. Oct. 1. The cameras were in the area of the 15700 block of James Avenue.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5'5" tall, weighing about 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information, call 911 or call Burnsville Police and ask for Det. Jeffrey Klingfus at 952-895-4635.