Missing boater found dead in water outside Menomonie, Wis.

A missing boater was found dead late Friday night in western Wisconsin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:30 p.m., authorities responded to an address in the town of Tainter on a report of a missing person near the Lake Tainter Channel.

Deputies and firefighters with the Menomonie Fire Department found the boat partially tied up to the dock with lights still on and the motor running. Officials searched for the driver and found him deceased in the water near the boat. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

This investigation is still under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources.