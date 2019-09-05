Missing 75-year-old man found safe

article

UPDATE: Thomas Battey has been found safe, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis police are asking the public's help to find a missing 75-year-old man, who suffers from memory issues.

Thomas Eugene Battey was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday at 1514 Minnehaha Parkway.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and having a medium build. His hair is curly and white/gray. He was last seen wearing glasses, wearing a red plaid short-sleeve shirt and tan shorts.