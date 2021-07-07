Missing: 35-year-old Waite Park woman last seen June 5

article

Police in Waite Park, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, Melissa Ann Andrle was last seen in the city of Waite Park on June 5 and has not been seen since.

Police say she has had previous addresses on the northeast side of St. Cloud and on Sycamore Street East in St. Paul.

Last seen, Andrle was wearing a short-sleeved shirt with short jean shorts and blue and white loafers. She is described as 5’2" tall, about 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She has "Robert" tattooed on the left side of her neck and "Matthew" on her left arm.

Police say she could be with a friend known only as Marcus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waite Park Police at 320-251-6300 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.