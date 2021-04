article

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 35-year-old woman.

Alicia Anne Lewis is from St. Cloud and was last seen on Monday, April 12. Since then, no one has heard from her.

Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 150 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at (320)251-1200.