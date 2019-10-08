Missing: 30-year-old woman last seen Oct. 2 in Benton County, Minnesota

article

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen Oct. 2 in central Minnesota.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Marie Murschel was last seen in the Benton County/Mille Lacs County area on Oct. 2 stating that she was going to attempt to walk home to Rush City along Highway 95.

Ashley is not believed to have a telephone or ID with her and was last wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and may have black glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Chisago County dispatch at 651-257-4100.