Missing: 2-year-old last seen near park in Edina, Minnesota

article

Police are asking for help locating a missing 2-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening near a park in Edina, Minnesota.

According to police, the girl was last seen in the area of Rosland Park around 5 p.m Monday. She was wearing white clothing and an orange hijab.

Police say the girl is believed to have wandered away from family on her own. Fire and police crews are on scene searching the area.

If you have seen the girl or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Edina Police at 952-826-1600 at any time.