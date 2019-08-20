Missing 14-year-old girl in Moorhead, Minn. found safe

article

Update (Tuesday, Aug. 20): The Moorhead Police Department said Hajar Kasem has been found and is safe.

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Hajar Kasem is believed to be in the Fargo-Moorhead area, the Moorhead Police Department said. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on Kasem's whereabouts is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.