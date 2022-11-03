Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly got married after keeping ‘relationship private’

article

Beauty pageant queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly tied the knot after announcing they have been in a private relationship for the past two years.

Mariana Varela from Argentina and Fabiola Valentín from Puerto Rico on Friday made their surprise nuptials public on Instagram with a sweet video montage, including their travels together.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private , we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22," the caption read, according to an Instagram translation.

The couple reportedly first met in 2020 at the Miss Grand International.

Valentín made it to the Top 3 in the 2019 Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition and was selected to the Top 10 of Miss Grand International 2020.

Varela also successfully made it through to the finals after being crowned Miss Argentina in 2019.

Both models took to Instagram to share their love in a 30-second video.

The first photo showed the pair both wearing white blazers with silver earrings while holding hands.

In the next series of snaps, the two are seen cozying up with one another and sharing a cheeky kiss.

Varela and Valentín also posted a photo flaunting their gold crown rings over an adorable photo of them.

During their travels, a bed full of rose petals was displayed, shaped in a red heart, spelling out the words "Te Amo," meaning "love you" in English.

The two beauty pageant queens are also seen sharing a passionate kiss on the beach.

As the pair made their engagement public, their proposal video was included in the montage.

The clip showed balloons that spelled out the words "Marry Me?" in front of a string of lights with balloons, rose petals and candles lit romantically in an intimate room.

In the series of photos, the couple showed off their diamond rings over a pink and white bedazzled cake. The next photo had their loved ones included for a group picture.

The final video showed Varela and Valentín locking lips in front of a courthouse while basking in their wedding bliss.

Since the two made the announcement, they have gained a tremendous amount of support, including from their fellow beauty pageant queens who have commented on their lovely Instagram posts.

