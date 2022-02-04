Minnetonka raid seizes more than 300 pounds of marijuana, cash and drugs

Two men have been arrested after authorities raided a Minnetonka home and seized a cache of money and drugs.

On Feb. 1 members of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, with the assistance of Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant in the City of Minnetonka stemming from a narcotics investigation.

During the search, law enforcement agencies located 383 pounds of marijuana, 9 pounds of THC wax, 175 grams of cocaine, 1,400 grams of Mushrooms, 700 THC vape cartridges and more than 300 prescription pills. In addition, more than $26,000 in cash seized from the residence.

There men located in the residence were taken to Hennepin County jail on first degree controlled substance charges.

