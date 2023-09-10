Minnetonka firefighter hurt in overnight battle

An overnight fire at a Minnetonka home sent one firefighter to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a home on Ridgemount Avenue West near Park Lane South around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered one side of the two-story home was engulfed in flames. Crews say it appears the flames had spread from the second floor to the first.

Crews managed to knock down the fire within minutes of their arrival before working to put out hotspots. However, during the battle, one firefighter suffered injuries after falling inside the house. He received treatment at a local hospital and has since been released. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.