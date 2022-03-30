Minnesota's newest law provides $20 million shot in the arm for ALS research

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an ALS research and caregiver bill into law Wednesday at an emotional ceremony with the senator whose diagnosis and decline moved fellow lawmakers to act.

The law provides $20 million in grants that ALS researchers can seek from the state. It also frees up $5 million for respite caregivers, which are not funded by Medicare. About 450 people in Minnesota are living with ALS, which has no known cure.

State Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, thanked lawmakers for swiftly passing the legislation with overwhelming support. Tomassoni, who was diagnosed last June, now speaks with the help of a computer.

"This is about making the future better," Tomassoni said. "We can all be proud of that. This is truly a good day."

The most recent shot in the arm for ALS research was the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, which went viral and ultimately raised $115 million nationwide.

Jennifer Hjelle, chief executive of the ALS Association chapter of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, said researchers have identified five new genes associated with ALS since 2014. More drugs are in the pipeline now than ever before, she said.

"This $20 million is really going to continue that momentum," she told reporters.

Tomassoni's closest friend in the Legislature, state Sen. Tom Bakk, said researchers will be able to make applications through the state Board of Aging.

"We've done things before that changed the health of the world in this state," said Bakk, I-Cook. "This provides the opportunity to do that again."