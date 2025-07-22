Minnesota K-pop convention is happening this fall
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A K-pop convention is coming to Minnesota this fall.
K-pop convention coming to St. Paul
Minnesota K-pop fans can look forward to the debut of KPOPMINNECON at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Sept. 6. The event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Big picture view:
Fans can expect jam-packed events at the one-day convention, including live performances, influencer meet-ups, dance competitions, merchandise sales and more.
KPOPMINNECON is preparing for thousands of K-pop fans to attend from across the country. MNKPOPCONNECT will present the event and create a "vibrant celebration of the passionate, creative K-pop community" in the Midwest, MNKPOPCONNECT President Toby Vang said.
A K-pop convention is coming to Minnesota. (MNKPOPCONNECT)
Vang encourages both longtime K-pop fans and people who know nothing about Korean pop music to attend the convention.
Prices range from $45 for adults to $20 for kids. Ticket prices will increase after Aug. 16. You can buy tickets to the event at kpopminnecon.com.
Dig deeper:
Here is the full list of events attendees can count on, according to MNKPOPCONNECT:
- Live performances from rising K-pop artists and standout national talent
- Meet and greets with artists, creators and K-pop influencers
- All-day K-pop random dance challenges
- A regional dance competition featuring top Midwest crews
- Exclusive dance workshop, plus live Q&A’s and engaging fan panels
- Vendor hall featuring official K-pop merch, beauty and a variety of local and pop culture vendors for everyone
What's next:
This inaugural event hopes to expand the K-pop community in the Midwest.