Minnesota K-pop convention is happening this fall

The Brief MNKPOPCONNECT, Minnesota’s leading K-pop event organization, launched KPOPMINNECON. The convention will be held at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Sept. 6, and will include numerous events targeted at a K-pop-loving audience. Tickets are now on sale for the event through Aug. 16, then prices will go up.



Minnesota K-pop fans can look forward to the debut of KPOPMINNECON at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Sept. 6. The event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fans can expect jam-packed events at the one-day convention, including live performances, influencer meet-ups, dance competitions, merchandise sales and more.

KPOPMINNECON is preparing for thousands of K-pop fans to attend from across the country. MNKPOPCONNECT will present the event and create a "vibrant celebration of the passionate, creative K-pop community" in the Midwest, MNKPOPCONNECT President Toby Vang said.

Vang encourages both longtime K-pop fans and people who know nothing about Korean pop music to attend the convention.

Prices range from $45 for adults to $20 for kids. Ticket prices will increase after Aug. 16. You can buy tickets to the event at kpopminnecon.com.

Here is the full list of events attendees can count on, according to MNKPOPCONNECT:

Live performances from rising K-pop artists and standout national talent

Meet and greets with artists, creators and K-pop influencers

All-day K-pop random dance challenges

A regional dance competition featuring top Midwest crews

Exclusive dance workshop, plus live Q&A’s and engaging fan panels

Vendor hall featuring official K-pop merch, beauty and a variety of local and pop culture vendors for everyone

This inaugural event hopes to expand the K-pop community in the Midwest.