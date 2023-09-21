Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management Director is named

Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management director has been appointed.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Erin DuPree has been appointed the state's first director of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). Starting Oct. 2, DuPree will start building the new state agency and will have a leadership role in establishing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market in Minnesota.

​"With direct experience in Minnesota’s hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations, Erin DuPree is an outstanding choice to lead the Office of Cannabis Management," said Walz. "DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry."

Erin DuPree has been appointed the state’s first director of the Office of Cannabis Management. (Supplied)

DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner and consultant focused on helping new start-ups in the implementation phase of their business vision. She is the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co., located in Apple Valley.

"It is an honor to join the Walz-Flanagan administration as the first director of the new Office of Cannabis Management," said DuPree. "I look forward to working closely with all of the legislators, stakeholders, and advocates who worked so hard to pass this new law and am committed to the work of ensuring Minnesota's new adult-use cannabis industry will grow and thrive for years to come."

Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis earlier this year. The law establishes OCM to regulate cannabis, including for the adult-use market, the Medical Cannabis Program, and for lower-potency hemp edibles.

The OCM is responsible for issuing licenses and developing regulations outlining how and when businesses can participate in the industry.