Beryl aftermath: Minnesotan lends helping hand to Beryl victims in TX

Living in Minnesota, Jennifer Dorholt has never been through a hurricane.

But she's getting a first-hand look at the destruction one can cause.

"It's very eye-opening. It's very interesting to see what really Mother Nature can do," said Dorholt.

Dorholt is one of seven volunteers from Minnesota and the Dakotas who were sent to Texas by the Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Beryl.

She helped set up an overflow shelter and cooling center in Angleton, about an hour south of Houston, for people who have been displaced from their homes, either by the storm or from the lack of electricity and extreme heat that followed.

"They are put in positions that they have no control over. So we just do our best to help, just talk to them, get them the basic needs that they may have left their home without," said Dorholt.

Dorholt says most of the damage she has seen is downed trees and powerlines, along with some street flooding.

The closest thing she can compare it to is the aftermath of a tornado here in her home state.

"We did walk around the corner, and we did see the front of one of the buildings. it had a brick facade on one side of it, and that had crumbled to the ground," said Dorholt.

But she says bringing a little light to such a dark time for some is her ultimate goal.

"I'm looking forward to getting out and helping some more people soon," said Dorholt.