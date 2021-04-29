Minnesotans cash in on vintage toys with 'Pawn Stars' toy expert

article

A hotel conference room at the Mall of America turned into a modern treasure hunt as people brought in their vintage childhood toys for appraisal, hoping they owned a hidden gem.

"I wanted to see if I had some treasures," said Loretta Suttles, who came to sell her toys. "I started a daycare in the ‘70s and I just assumed I might have something worth some money."

Joel Magee is known as "America's Toy Scout" and the Disney expert on the TV show "Pawn Stars."

"We have 'Justice League of America' no. 1 and the first time they ever appeared in 'The Brave and Bold,'" said Magee.

He travels the country appraising people's vintage toys and collectibles.

"The most popular are comic books, baseball and sports cards, and Star Wars, and Hot Wheels - the little ones we played with when we were little kids with lines on the wheels from the ‘60s and '70s," said Magee.

He offers cash on the spot to buy them in order to restore them and resell them to collectors.

"Another thing about Minnesota, in fact close to Minneapolis, is Tonka toys because Mound, Minnesota is where Tonka was born," said Magee. "So as you can see here, a lot of Tonka toys are coming in."

Magee says the pandemic has caused people to clear the clutter from their houses, where they have uncovered special finds in their attics and basements. He says it has also created more collectors because people have more time on their hands.

"I've had several people tell me they became collectors this year because they started looking through their old photo albums and they saw all their old Christmas toys which their moms took pictures of them with, which is how I got started," said Magee.

What better for people to relive their childhoods and make some extra money at the same time.

"I'm very happy," said Ronald Stolpman, who sold vintage toys. "That will pay for a couple of rounds of golf. And I'll be good."

"Dollars is a great start," said Suttles. "I want to come maybe tomorrow. I need his address so I can bring other things."

Magee's Minneapolis-St. Paul Vintage Toy Buying Show will be at the Hampton Inn in Roseville at 2050 Iona Lane West from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.