Minnesotan Tyler Jacob freed after being detained in Russia

A Minnesotan man that was taken by Russian soldiers as he tried to flee Ukraine for safety has been released.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar issued a statement Friday announcing the release of Tyler Jacob, who has left Russian custody and is now safely with his wife and daughter.

Jacob’s mother, Tina Hauser told FOX 9 that her firstborn son moved to Ukraine in January to marry and live with his wife, settling in the city of Kherson to teach English.

After Russia began its invasion, he made the difficult decision to leave Ukraine, boarding a bus headed to the Turkish border with other foreign citizens.

He spoke with his mom just before leaving, but entering Crimea they were stopped at a checkpoint and Tyler – the only American citizen on board – was taken by Russian soldiers.

"I am so ecstatic that Tyler is safe. This has been a harrowing experience, and I am so grateful to the officials in the State Department and embassy who helped us locate Tyler and get him out of Russia," said Hauser in a statement announcing the release. "This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety. We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support all over the country."

"I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety," Klobuchar said in the statement.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.