Minnesotan dies from rabies after being exposed to infected bat

The Brief A person over 65 died from rabies after she was exposed to an infected bat in July. This is the fourth case of human rabies in Minnesota since 2000. Health officials say that there is no threat to the public.



A person has died from rabies after she was exposed to an infected bat in western Minnesota back in July.

This is the fourth case of human rabies in Minnesota since 2000.

What we know

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the person, who was aged over 65-years-old, had a confirmed diagnosis of rabies on Sept. 20, after being exposed to the infected bat in July.

Health officials say they are working with the person's family and health care facilities where she was treated to see if there is anyone else who may have been exposed and needs treatment.

There is no risk to the public from the patient.

Bats and rabies risk

MDH says about 1% of bats in the wild have rabies, and the public should avoid contact with them.

According to officials, if someone comes in contact with a bat or finds a bat in the room of a sleeping person, an unattended child or person who cannot communicate what happened, that bat should be captured and taken in for rabies testing.

Bats' teeth are so small that a bite may not be seen, felt or even leave a noticeable mark, so it's important to take action quickly.

If the bat isn't caught for testing, MDH says to contact them or your health care provider after exposure to see what to do next.

Bats can be taken to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, or to a veterinarian for rabies testing, MDH officials said. For more information on submitting a bat for testing, and how to safely capture a bat, click here. Officials say to never handle a bat with your bare hands.

Rabies treatment

Rabies is almost always fatal if left untreated, MDH said. Rabies treatment, however, is about 100% effective at preventing it after exposure, but officials say that the treatment has to be started before symptoms start to set in.

If someone is exposed to rabies, they are given an injection of rabies immune globulin, and four doses of the rabies vaccine over a two-week period, MDH said. As long as symptoms have not yet appeared, it is not too late to get rabies treatment.

People can ask their healthcare provider for a patient assistance program that could be available to help with the cost of the rabies treatment.

MDH is also reminding people to get their pets vaccinated against rabies. Rabies vaccines are available for dogs, cats, ferrets, horses, cattle and sheep.

Past rabies cases

In the U.S., human rabies deaths have declined from more than 100 deaths per year in the early 1900s to less than five cases per year in more recent years, health officials say.

According to MDH, 70% of rabies infections are from bat exposures.

Previous rabies cases in Minnesota happened in 1917, 1964, 1975, 2000, 2007 and 2021. All were fatal, with the cases in 2000 and 2007 were people who had gotten bitten by bats and did not seek medical attention.

What we don't know

Officials did not say how the person who died was exposed to the bat, or why they didn't seek medical attention.

The person's identity and specific age were not shared by officials.