Minnesota won’t receive Federal Disaster Assistance from June storms

The Brief Minnesota officials say the state will fall $800,000 short in damages from storms in June to qualify for federal reimbursement assistance. Throughout the northern regions, roughly $8.3 million in tree damage has been assessed, with approximately $10.7 million in damage needed to qualify for federal funds. Minnesota’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will be able to assist those affected at a 75% reimbursement rate, as opposed to the 100% level if approved for federal help.



Still cleaning up from damaging storms that rolled through the region on June 21, Beltrami County Emergency Management says the state fell S800,000 short of damages needed to be eligible to request federal assistance to help with cleanup efforts.

Beltrami County storm damage

What we know:

In a social media post on Wednesday, the agency said it had assessed roughly $8.3 million in tree damage, using a formula based on the average number of trees per acre, combined with the amount of acreage that was impacted, to estimate the total tree loss.

The agency said that number is likely to increase as final assessments are made.

However, for Minnesota to qualify to be eligible for a federal declaration, approximately $10.7 million in damages is needed between the state and tribal nation assessments.

State program help

Dig deeper:

The county could still qualify for public entities to receive reimbursement through Minnesota’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account (DACA) if Gov. Walz approves a State Disaster Declaration.

Under the program, DACA would be able to assist at a 75% reimbursement rate, as opposed to the 100% level if approved for federal help.

On July 1, Walz announced the authorization of emergency assistance for areas of St. Louis County, which suffered damage caused by wildfires in May.

What they're saying:

"While we are disappointed we fell short of qualifying for federal assistance, we are grateful Minnesota has our state program," Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller told FOX 9. "The Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will provide 75% reimbursement for eligible damages and activity. Without that assistance, not only would the storm have been physically destructive, but financially as well."

What's next:

The lack of reimbursement could ultimately mean damage repairs will impact the county’s budget in the future.

An online fundraiser created through United Way has been started to help "support local agencies serving the community."

As of Thursday morning, it had raised $3,749.