Minnesota woman pleads Fargo drug case connected to Mexican cartel

A woman pleaded guilty this week in a drug trafficking case out of Fargo that had connections to a Mexican cartel.

Deanna Gerads appeared in Fargo federal court to enter her plea in the case on Tuesday.

Gerads was arrested in Mexico last August after she'd been on the run for a year. Authorities say Gerads was part of a group working together to move controlled substances including cocaine, meth, and fentanyl, from the Sinaloa cartel, the large criminal organization once led by El Chapo.

The drugs were shipped to Minnesota and North Dakota among other spots in the U.S.

Gerads was among 11 people named in charges filed back in November 2022.