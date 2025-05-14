Minnesota wildfires maps: Evacuation areas, latest information

The Brief Three uncontained wildfires are burning in northern Minnesota, including the Camp House fire, the Jenkins Creek fire and the Munger Shaw fire. The fires continue to grow and are 0% contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been issued for people living near these fires.



Fire crews are currently fighting three growing wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, north of Duluth. They include:

Camp House fire

Jenkins Creek fire

Munger Shaw fire

Here's the latest on fire boundaries and evacuation orders in St. Louis County (as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday).

Camp House fire map

The Camp House fire evacuation zones as of 7:15 a.m. on May 14, 2025.

The Camp House fire, which started around 1 p.m. on May 11 north of Brimson, Minnesota, has burned nearly 15,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

At least 144 structures have been destroyed in the Camp House fire.

More than 200 personnel are battling the fire, which is 0% contained as of this writing.

Evacuation areas:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for people living near the fire (see map above). You can check the evacuation areas here. Click here to find out if your address is in an evacuation zone.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said the fire had been growing to the north, east and west and was still actively spreading and burning as of Tuesday night.

There are no active evacuations as of Tuesday night, but previous evacuation orders remain in place.

What caused the fire? :

The sheriff says this fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He adds that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek fire map

Jenkins Creek evacuation zones as of 7:15 a.m. on May 14, 2025.

The Jenkins Creek fire is just northwest of the Camp House fire. It started around 11 a.m. on May 12, 15 miles southeast of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota.

The fire has burned more than 20,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire is 0% contained.

A couple of structures have been damaged or destroyed, but the sheriff said the fire remains too active to check and get further details.

Evacuation areas:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for people living near the fire (see map above). You can check the evacuation areas here. Click here to find out if your address is in an evacuation zone.

Evacuations were ordered in the Skibo area, and additional pre-evacuation warnings were issued to residents along Highway 11 on Tuesday.

What caused the fire? :

According to the sheriff, this fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

Munger Shaw fire map

The Munger Shaw fire evacuation zone map as of 7:15 a.m. on May 14, 2025.

The Munger Shaw fire is smaller and is burning south of the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires. It started around 2:30 p.m. on May 12 about two miles east of Elora Lake.

The fire has burned about 1,600 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire is 0% contained.

Evacuation areas:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for people living near the fire (see map above). You can check the evacuation areas here. Click here to find out if your address is in an evacuation zone.

As the fire slowly moves north, evacuation orders have started in the Pioneer Lake area and Morley Beach Road area.

Officials have also closed the following roads in the area:

Three Lakes Road at Winkle Lane (no east bound traffic).

Three Lakes Road at Rush Lake Grade (no west bound traffic).

Munger Shaw Road is closed at the Morley Beach Road (no south bound traffic).

What caused the fire? :

This fire appears to have started with a bail of hay that caught fire and quickly spread, the sheriff said. The homeowner called 911 immediately, but it was already too late when authorities got there.