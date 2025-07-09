Weekend highway closures: What you need to know

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Transportation says portions of I-94, I-694 and I-394 will all be closed in some capacity this weekend. Eastbound I-94 will be closed from Highway 280 to I-35E. Westbound I-694 will be closed from Shingle Creek Parkway to I-35W in New Brighton.



If you have plans to be driving around the Twin Cities metro this weekend, there are several highway closures that could create major headaches for drivers.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, portions of Interstate 94, I-694 and I-394 will all be shut down this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

I-94 closure

What we know:

Officials say starting at 10 p.m. Friday, eastbound I-94 will be shut down between Highway 280 and I-35E in St. Paul. MnDOT’s detour has motorists going northbound on 280 to Highway 36, to southbound I-35E, where you can catch I-94 eastbound in downtown St. Paul.

The closed portion should be open by 5 a.m. Monday.

I-694 closure

Why you should care:

According to MnDOT, westbound I-694 will close starting Friday, July 11 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 13 at 10 p.m.

The closure will impact the westbound lanes between Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center (just west of Highway 100) across the river to I-35W in New Brighton.

The closures are related to maintenance. MnDOT says crews will be doing work on pavement, bridges, drainage, guardrail and mowing/vegetation clean up.

I-394 closure

What we know:

On July 14, the I-394 reversible E-ZPass lanes will close from Highway 100 to downtown Minneapolis, remaining closed until November.

Looking ahead:

Then, from spring to summer 2026, westbound I-394 will be reduced to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100, as E-ZPass lanes open again to all traffic.

What they're saying:

MnDOT says crews will repair bridges and ramps along I-394 and I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 as part of the project that will include maintenance of the Dunwoody Boulevard ramp, and replacing the deck of the Penn Avenue bridge.

MnDOT says 2025 construction is similar to past seasons

What they're saying:

FOX 9 reached out to MnDOT to ask about so many construction projects going on at one time. Here is their response:

"Our construction program this year is similar to previous construction seasons. We understand the significant impact road construction can have on travelers and those who live near the construction activity. We work closely with our partners and the public to minimize disruptions before and during construction, while balancing those impacts with completion of the critical infrastructure improvements that are needed.

"We do try to space out work. For example, we intentionally delayed the start of I-394 work to reduce overlap with impacts associated with the I-94 project between Highway 55 and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

"We appreciate the public’s patience during construction season and ask them to please keep themselves and our construction workers safe this season by slowing down in work zones and staying focused on the road to make sure everyone can get home safely at the end of each day."