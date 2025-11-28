Minnesota weather: What to expect with snow all day Saturday

The Brief Friday is expected to be quiet and cold ahead of a light snow event all day Saturday. Friday's high temperature will be 25 degrees as clouds gather overnight. Southwestern Minnesota will start to get snow overnight Friday into Saturday.



Friday will be cold but quiet ahead of steady snow Saturday.

Here's what to expect for snow on Saturday.

Cold temperatures Friday

What we know:

Friday is expected to be cold throughout the day with a high temperature in the Twin Cities of 25 degrees.

Light winds are expected but won't affect the temperature as much.

Light snow all day Saturday

Timeline:

Southwestern Minnesota can expect some light snow overnight, starting around midnight.

The snow is expected to develop as the day goes on, with the heaviest snow in southern Minnesota.

Lighter snow is expected for the Twin Cities, more so in the southern part of the metro. The north metro could see periods of light snow.

The snow is expected to stay steady throughout the day for the southern half of the metro and the state.

By Saturday evening, the snow will slowly start to tapper off and move east.

(FOX 9)

What to expect:

(FOX 9)

There is a winter weather advisory for a central trip of the state, including the Twin Cities, until midnight Sunday.

A winter storm warning is in place for the southern half of the state until midnight Sunday.

The southern half of the state, close to the Iowa border, could see 5 to 9 or more inches of snow Saturday.

The central part of the state, including some of the Twin Cities, could see 2 to 5 inches of snow. While the northern metro and north could see trace amounts to 2 inches of snow.

That snow will accumulate throughout the day Saturday. The temperatures are expected to be the same as Friday, with a high temperature of 25 degrees in the Twin Cities.