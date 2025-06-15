Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Warmer Father's Day with heat, humidity, and storm chances Monday

By
Published  June 15, 2025 7:42am CDT
Temperatures will be warmer on Father's Day with a few showers and thunderstorms possible later in the week. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Expect spotty sunshine and a chance of a stray shower or rumble today.
    • There will likely be a hot and humid feel to the air tomorrow with thunderstorms possible later in the day.
    • Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80s this week with a few showers and storms with this unsettled weather pattern.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will warm up on Father's Day with a few showers and thunderstorms along the way this week.

Sunday and Monday weather outlook

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

The winds are staying light today. 

We are shaping up to have a fairly cloudy day, but some sun can't be ruled out for parts of the state. 

Temperatures could peak in the 70s. 

A few showers pass by tonight with a round of stronger storms possible later on Monday. 

Monday is expected to be very warm and muggy. 

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures will be fairly close to the seasonal average. 

The forecast shows the upper 70s to 80s each day this week with a few thunderstorms along the way. 

The end of the week may see a surge of heat and humidity. 

