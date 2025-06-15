Minnesota weather: Warmer Father's Day with heat, humidity, and storm chances Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will warm up on Father's Day with a few showers and thunderstorms along the way this week.
Sunday and Monday weather outlook
FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)
Local perspective:
The winds are staying light today.
We are shaping up to have a fairly cloudy day, but some sun can't be ruled out for parts of the state.
Temperatures could peak in the 70s.
A few showers pass by tonight with a round of stronger storms possible later on Monday.
Monday is expected to be very warm and muggy.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Temperatures will be fairly close to the seasonal average.
The forecast shows the upper 70s to 80s each day this week with a few thunderstorms along the way.
The end of the week may see a surge of heat and humidity.
