Minnesota weather: Warmer Father's Day with heat, humidity, and storm chances Monday

The Brief Expect spotty sunshine and a chance of a stray shower or rumble today. There will likely be a hot and humid feel to the air tomorrow with thunderstorms possible later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80s this week with a few showers and storms with this unsettled weather pattern.



Temperatures will warm up on Father's Day with a few showers and thunderstorms along the way this week.

Sunday and Monday weather outlook

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

The winds are staying light today.

We are shaping up to have a fairly cloudy day, but some sun can't be ruled out for parts of the state.

Temperatures could peak in the 70s.

A few showers pass by tonight with a round of stronger storms possible later on Monday.

Monday is expected to be very warm and muggy.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures will be fairly close to the seasonal average.

The forecast shows the upper 70s to 80s each day this week with a few thunderstorms along the way.

The end of the week may see a surge of heat and humidity.