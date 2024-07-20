Minnesota weather: A touch humid with a few rumbles this weekend

The weather forecast is looking to stay fairly similar day in and day out over the next five days.

Highs are expected to peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the state with dew points in the mid-60s.

This will likely lead to a typical July feel to the afternoons and evenings.

Watch for pop-up rumbles each day starting this afternoon and likely lasting through midweek. Winds are expected to stay light, making for great summer weather.

Here's a look at this weekend's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: