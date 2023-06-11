Minnesota weather: The sun returns, with dry weather

Saturday afternoon's storms brought some much-needed rain to parts of the state. For some, A LOT of rain in a short amount of time. One pocket of rain in Renville county hardly budged for nearly two hours dropping 8-10" of rain in that span of time.

Behind the cold front that brought the rain comes high pressure, clear sky, and cooler than average temperatures. We woke up to temperatures that were some 20° cooler than 24 hours prior.

Sunday afternoon will be abundantly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s statewide. It will also be on the breezier side, with a Northeast wind of about 15 mph through the afternoon.

Fun fact: the last time our temperatures were below average was back on May 20th. So, it's been a minute!

We rebound back to seasonable by Monday with more sunshine and dry weather for the majority of the work week.



