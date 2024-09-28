Minnesota weather: Summer feel to this fall weekend

The Brief Temperatures will likely climb into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The stalled weather pattern is expected to last through Monday, with another warm one to kick off the work week. Tuesday temperatures are expected to cool down, with the midweek hovering in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



This fall weekend will feel like summer with temperatures climbing both Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend forecast

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

This stalled up weather pattern we’ve been in will last through Monday with another warm one to kick off the work week.

Looking ahead

A front will likely pass by on Tuesday bringing a big cool down, but temperatures will actually be closer to the seasonal averages that day.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the midweek with dry weather lasting.

Here's a look at Saturday's highs and the seven-day forecast: