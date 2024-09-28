Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Summer feel to this fall weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 28, 2024 8:13am CDT
Weather Forecast
Temperatures are climbing into the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This fall weekend will feel like summer with temperatures climbing both Saturday and Sunday. 

Weekend forecast

This stalled up weather pattern we’ve been in will last through Monday with another warm one to kick off the work week.

Looking ahead

A front will likely pass by on Tuesday bringing a big cool down, but temperatures will actually be closer to the seasonal averages that day. 

Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the midweek with dry weather lasting. 

Here's a look at Saturday's highs and the seven-day forecast:

FOX 9 weather forecast.

