River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Wilkin County, North Beltrami County, West Otter Tail County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, West Becker County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Clay County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Crow Wing County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Stevens County, Pope County, Todd County, Douglas County, Morrison County

Minnesota weather: Authorities warn of slick conditions after crashes

Published  April 2, 2025 8:04pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
article

Photo from the Minnesota State Patrol shows a semi-truck in the ditch following recent snowfall.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to use caution after snowfall on Wednesday evening.
    • Authorities say they are responding to crashes, spinous and jackknifed semis.
    • Central and northern Minnesota saw significantly more snow than the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol said its troopers are responding to several crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semi-trucks following the snowfall on Wednesday. 

Crashes following snowfall

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) shared a post that said, "Troopers continue to respond to several crashes, spinouts & jackknifed semis on snow & slush covered roads. This jackknife I94 near Barnesville no inj. Please drive with caution. Keep the cruise control OFF and headlights/taillights ON http://511mn.org."

Crash numbers from authorities say there were 155 property damage crashes, 20 injury crashes, one fatal crash, 197 vehicles off the road, 6 spin outs and five jackknifed semi-trucks between midnight and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2. 

Later in the evening, authorities said troopers responded to 22 crashes, three of which involved injuries. There were also another 43 other vehicles that spun out or ran off the road and required tow assistance, as well as several jackknifed semi-trucks. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said on Tuesday, April 1, there were 41 property damage crashes, five injury crashes, 41 vehicles off the road, one spin out and four jackknifed semis between 12 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 

MnDOT 511 map showing road conditions as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.  (Supplied)

The Source: This story used information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and the FOX 9 weather forecast.

