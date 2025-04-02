Minnesota weather: Authorities warn of slick conditions after crashes

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to use caution after snowfall on Wednesday evening. Authorities say they are responding to crashes, spinous and jackknifed semis. Central and northern Minnesota saw significantly more snow than the Twin Cities.



The Minnesota State Patrol said its troopers are responding to several crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semi-trucks following the snowfall on Wednesday.

Crashes following snowfall

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) shared a post that said, "Troopers continue to respond to several crashes, spinouts & jackknifed semis on snow & slush covered roads. This jackknife I94 near Barnesville no inj. Please drive with caution. Keep the cruise control OFF and headlights/taillights ON http://511mn.org."

Crash numbers from authorities say there were 155 property damage crashes, 20 injury crashes, one fatal crash, 197 vehicles off the road, 6 spin outs and five jackknifed semi-trucks between midnight and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2.

Later in the evening, authorities said troopers responded to 22 crashes, three of which involved injuries. There were also another 43 other vehicles that spun out or ran off the road and required tow assistance, as well as several jackknifed semi-trucks.

The Minnesota State Patrol said on Tuesday, April 1, there were 41 property damage crashes, five injury crashes, 41 vehicles off the road, one spin out and four jackknifed semis between 12 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

MnDOT 511 map showing road conditions as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Supplied)