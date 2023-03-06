Minnesota weather: Shovelable snow possible Thursday-Friday

More snow is on the way for Minnesota this week, with shovelable snow possible in the Midwest Thursday and Friday.

Here's a look at the forecast:

Tuesday will be quiet and seasonable, with a high of 37 degrees and more melting.

Wednesday will feature some light snow, with most places seeing less than an inch of snow — if that. The snow won't be as wet as the snow that fell Sunday into Monday.

Then, a healthier system rolls our way bringing shovelable snow to the area Thursday afternoon into Friday morning's commute. The big, slow-moving system has the potential to dump several inches of snow in the upper Midwest.

As it gets closer, more details on when and where the heaviest snow will fall will become more clear. Stay with FOX 9 and the FOX 9 weather app for the latest on your forecast.

Then, after the snow moves out, a quieter Saturday is expected. Here's your seven-day forecast: