Minnesota weather: Rain totals from early week storms
(FOX 9) - Steady rain and occasional thunderstorms across Minnesota on Monday brought soggy April showers before May comes for Minnesotans.
Minnesota rain totals
What we know:
Rain showers that tapered off after sunset on Monday left behind an inch-plus of rain in many areas throughout the state.
Here are some of the top rain totals across Minnesota from Sunday into Tuesday:
- Hutchinson: 2.18 inches
- Andover: 2.13 inches
- Cambridge: 2.07 inches
- Maple Grove: 1.97 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.96 inches
- Victoria: 1.92 inches
- Windom: 1.88 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.85 inches
- Rockford: 1.84 inches
- Grand Marais: 1.84 inches
Top rain totals across Minnesota on April 28, 2026. (FOX 9)
Minnesota weather
What's next:
Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out late in the day, but most areas stay dry.
The rest of the week continues on the cooler side, with highs mainly in the 50s and occasional passing clouds.
By the weekend, temperatures begin to rebound closer to average, with highs returning to the 60s and more sunshine expected.
Here’s a look at the current seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)