Minnesota weather: Sunshine and comfortable warmth Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday brings sunshine, blue skies and comfortable warmth across Minnesota. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s, with the Twin Cities metro aiming for 80 degrees. The humidity and temperatures will continue to warm with isolated storms chances this week.



Wednesday brings sunshine, blue skies and another comfortable day across Minnesota as the smoky haze continues to clear.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A few morning clouds will quickly give way to bright sunshine and blue skies as lingering smoky haze continues to clear. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s across much of the state, while the Twin Cities metro reaches around 80 degrees.

Low humidity and light westerly winds around 5 mph will make for another pleasant summer afternoon.

Wednesday night stays mostly clear and comfortable, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Storm chances this week:

Thursday turns warmer as southwest winds return, bringing increasing humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A few passing clouds are possible, with isolated thunderstorms developing across northern and western Minnesota Thursday evening.

Humidity continues building Friday as highs remain in the mid-80s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the Twin Cities metro Friday afternoon.

Weekend forecast:

A few more isolated storm chances are possible through the weekend, especially Saturday night into late Sunday and early Monday, though many areas will stay dry.

Temperatures remain in the mid-80s this weekend and through much of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)