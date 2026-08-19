North Mankato house fire: 4 dogs rescued, occupants escape safely

The Brief Firefighters responded to a house fire on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato on Tuesday, August 18. All residents evacuated safely, and four dogs were rescued from the home. The cause of the fire and details about injuries have not been released.



Fire crews rushed to a house fire in North Mankato on Tuesday night, rescuing four dogs and ensuring all residents made it out safely.

North Mankato house fire

What we know:

The North Mankato Fire Department was dispatched at 8:13 p.m. to the 500 block of Belgrade Avenue after reports of smoke and visible flames from the main level of a home.

Firefighters learned on the way that everyone inside had evacuated, but four dogs were still inside. Arriving crews found a fire in the kitchen, which they quickly put out.

Firefighters then searched the home and safely removed all four dogs.

The home suffered moderate fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout.

Mayo Ambulance and the North Mankato Police Department assisted at the scene.

The backstory:

The fire was reported after witnesses saw smoke and flames coming from the house.

Neighbors say they watched as crews worked to control the fire and rescue the dogs, with emergency vehicles lining Belgrade Avenue during the response.

Assisting agencies and community response

Why you should care:

The incident highlights the importance of quick action by local fire crews and the teamwork between fire, police and medical responders in protecting both people and pets.

Community members are reminded to have a fire safety plan and ensure all family members, including pets, can evacuate quickly in an emergency.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire and whether there were any injuries have not been released.