Minnesota's nudification ban argued in court amid challenge by Elon Musk AI company

The Brief Elon Musk’s company xAI is challenging Minnesota’s new law banning AI-created fake nude images in court on Wednesday. The law targets technology that can turn regular photos into pornography and holds platforms responsible for enabling deep fakes. A judge denied xAI’s request to block the law immediately, and it’s unclear when a final decision will come.



Attorneys argued in court on Wednesday as an AI company founded by Elon Musk is challenging a new Minnesota law that bans AI-generated nude images.

Elon Musk’s company sues to block Minnesota’s new law

What we know:

Last month, Minnesota became the first state in the nation to make it illegal for artificial intelligence to create fake nude images of real people. The law bans commercial products like websites or apps from manipulating someone’s likeness to create a fake nude image. xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, is suing Minnesota to try to stop the law from being enforced.

A federal judge denied xAI’s request for a temporary restraining order, but now the company is asking for a preliminary injunction. If granted, the law would be put on hold while the case plays out in court.

Oral arguments in the case took place Wednesday morning. The judge told parties he plan to issue a decision via email this coming Monday.

Minnesota’s attorney general defends the law

What they're saying:

"I am proud to fiercely defend this bipartisan law and its intent to protect all Minnesotans — most especially our children — from the irreparable harms that nudification tools and technology pose," Ellison said in a provided statement.

Ellison argued in his brief opposing xAI’s motion that anyone who can upload a photo can victimize someone. He pointed out that more than half of victims do not know who created the altered image, which is why the law targets the technology itself and holds platforms responsible for enabling deep fakes.

Ellison also said Musk’s company waited too long to file its legal challenge, noting the lawsuit was filed just days before the law was set to take effect on August 1, three months after the nudification ban was signed into law.

The backstory:

Minnesota’s law went into effect this month, aiming to protect people from the harms of AI nudification tools.

Supporters say the law is needed because many victims do not know who created fake images of them, making it difficult to hold individuals accountable. By focusing on the platforms that enable the creation and sharing of these images, Minnesota hopes to curb the spread of AI-generated deep fakes.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the judge will rule on xAI’s request for a preliminary injunction or what the final outcome of the legal challenge will be.