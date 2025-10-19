Minnesota weather: Dry and sunny Sunday before windy and rainy start to work week

The Brief Dry, sunny and breezy forecast for Sunday. A few showers will roll through early in the work week, with gusty conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Expect crisp mornings in the latter half of the work week.



Dry Sunday forecast with abundant sunshine before a few rounds of showers early in this work week.

Sunday Forecast

Local perspective:

Expect sunny skies Sunday with very seasonable temperatures.

Most temperatures peak in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest all day.

Gusts look to top off in the mid and upper 20 mph range.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The next system slides by early in the work week, bringing more cloud cover, strong winds and a few rounds of showers.

Watch for showers Monday afternoon with scattered light rain showers again for Tuesday.

Winds are out of the south on Monday and may gust into the lower 30s for parts of the region.

Those winds look even stronger Tuesday, with some places experiencing gusts of up to 40 mph.

Our weather turns quiet and fairly sunny for the latter half of the work week.