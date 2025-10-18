Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Afternoon cloud cover with stray shower chances later on Saturday

Published  October 18, 2025 7:53am CDT
MN weather: Cloud cover and stray shower chances

Increasing cloud cover could come with rain chances later in the day. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • A cold front will bring a chance of showers today as clouds increase after a sunny start.
    • Expect plenty of sunshine with a gusty northwest breeze on Sunday.
    • More wind is forecast for Monday & Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few showers are on the way later on Saturday with plenty of sunshine ahead for Sunday.  

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Clouds will increase from west to east as the day moves forward. 

A broken line of light showers and sprinkles will pass from west to east under the cloud deck, creating a minor interruption for the afternoon and evening for parts of southern Minnesota. 

The Twin Cities may see these light showers pass by around this evening. 

Winds will switch to the northwest this afternoon with some having gusts up to 20 mph.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Winds pick up out of the northwest for Sunday, creating a gusty close to this weekend. 

Expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday with temperatures close to the seasonal average topping off in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds pick up even more for Monday and Tuesday as a quickly moving system swings through. 

Temperatures turn cooler midweek with a few crisp mornings.

