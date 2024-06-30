Minnesota weather: Beautiful Sunday before storm chances return late Monday

After a breezy & mild Saturday, Sunday is setting up to be absolutely gorgeous.

High pressure over the state is expected to stay relatively calm with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will likely gradually warm into the comfortable low to mid 70s this afternoon.

The next system is expected to slowly spread clouds across the state on Monday and trigger some showers and storms that will move from west to east in the late afternoon through the evening.

There's also a Level 1 risk for severe weather with any storms that do happen to generate during that time.

The chances for showers & storms continue to flourish through Monday night and become more hit-and-miss with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as temperatures hold in the 70s.

The forecast shows the area will back to beautiful sunshine and seasonable 80s by Wednesday, but the Fourth of July Holiday holds at least a slight chance for some pop-up storms.

The seven-day forecast can be seen below: