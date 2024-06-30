Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Murray County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Saint Louis County

Minnesota weather: Beautiful Sunday before storm chances return late Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 30, 2024 9:33am CDT
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Beautiful Sunday, storm chances Monday

After a breezy & mild Saturday, Sunday is setting up to be absolutely gorgeous. Meteorologist Keith Marler has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a breezy & mild Saturday, Sunday is setting up to be absolutely gorgeous.

High pressure over the state is expected to stay relatively calm with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will likely gradually warm into the comfortable low to mid 70s this afternoon. 

The next system is expected to slowly spread clouds across the state on Monday and trigger some showers and storms that will move from west to east in the late afternoon through the evening.  

There's also a Level 1 risk for severe weather with any storms that do happen to generate during that time.  

The chances for showers & storms continue to flourish through Monday night and become more hit-and-miss with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as temperatures hold in the 70s. 

The forecast shows the area will back to beautiful sunshine and seasonable 80s by Wednesday, but the Fourth of July Holiday holds at least a slight chance for some pop-up storms.

The seven-day forecast can be seen below:

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)