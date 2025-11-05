Minnesota voters pass majority of school referendum requests in 2025 election

The Brief Dozens of school districts across Minnesota asked taxpayers to approve new funding requests. There were more than 90 ballot questions this year. According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, over 60% of referendums were approved.



Dozens of school districts across Minnesota turned to voters in the 2025 election asking taxpayers for help fund their local schools.

Many districts said they face budget woes – pointing to increasing operating costs, declining enrollment, and other reasons unique to each community.

Minnesota school district funding requests

By the numbers:

According to the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), districts have become more dependent on referendums than in the past. The nonprofit association tracks referendums across the state.

According to MSBA data, there was a total amount of $1.6 billion in potential levy requests. Their data shows 70 school districts turned to the community to approve funding in this election. Of the 96 ballot questions, over 62% passed. Voters approved roughly $1 billion dollars in funding, while rejecting roughly $600K in requests.

What they're saying:

The St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) said they are celebrating after voters approved a referendum resulting in approximately $37.2 million each year starting in the 2026-27 school year and continuing for 10 years.

The district released this statement from Superintendent Stacie Stanley:

"This operating levy will help SPPS maintain the arts and music, language and culture, and college and career readiness programs that fuel our students’ excitement for learning and make our schools shine. I want to thank everyone who voted in this election. While this funding will not solve every challenge that comes our way, it will set us up for better outcomes and a brighter future."

The Alexandria Public Schools said they are disappointed after their proposal for a $3 million capital projects levy was not approved by voters. The district said the levy was designed to provide stable funding for safety, technology, and facility improvements over the next 10 years.

The district released this statement from Superintendent Rick Sansted:

"While we're disappointed that the referendum didn't pass, our commitment to providing a high-quality education remains absolute. Starting next month, the Administration and School Board will begin the 2026-27 budget planning process. We must now assess our current financial reality and explore all viable strategies to keep our district financially healthy—a process that regrettably may involve identifying necessary budget reductions, along with deferred or delayed maintenance projects. We are dedicated to transparency and will provide regular, clear updates to our staff, parents, and community members as we navigate this process."

What's next:

MSBA notes results are unofficial until they are certified.