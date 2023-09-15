Minnesota Vikings Alexander Mattison shares 'fans' racist messages after Eagles loss

article

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison says he was sent racist messages after Thursday night’s loss against the Eagles.

The Vikings lost four fumbles Thursday night that the Philadelphia Eagles turned into 10 points. The Vikings left Lincoln Financial Field with a 34-28 loss to drop to 0-2 on the season. The Vikings lost three fumbles in the first half, and now have six first-half turnovers in two games this season.

Mattison posted screenshots to his Instagram story of two DMs he says people sent to him after the game. The messages used racial slurs and insults, and told him he should die by suicide, according to the posts.

Mattison said there were over 60 people who sent him "disgustingly disrespectful messages."

The Vikings running back added he doesn’t care when people complain about fantasy football or say "you suck" but the new messages were "unacceptable."

"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," said Mattison on Instagram.

Mattison is entering his fifth season with the Vikings after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.