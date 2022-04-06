Minnesota Twins season opener delayed due to weather

The Minnesota Twins announced the 2022 season opener has been delayed due to weather.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the game against the Seattle Mariners will now start Friday at 3:10 p.m. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m.

All the season opening events, including the Breakfast on the Plaza, have been moved to Friday as well.

People with tickets have several options according to the Twins:

Utilize their tickets for admission into the April 8 rescheduled Opening Day game.

Utilize their tickets toward any future Twins regular season home game in 2022 (subject to ticket availability). All exchanges must be made at least 24 hours before the April 8 game. (Please note that due to their limited capacity, tickets in the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, Thomson Reuters Champions Club and Budweiser Roof Deck will be valid only for the April 8 rescheduled game).

Tickets for the postponed game are not subject to refunds.

Tickets purchased from a secondary ticket reseller will be good for the April 8 rescheduled game only.

Complimentary tickets are valid for the April 8 rescheduled game only.

Advertisement

Tickets for Friday's game are still available.