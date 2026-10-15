Minnesota Timberwolves new food, drinks unveiled for 2026-27: Photos

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves are providing a variety of new food and drink options, while returning fan staples for the upcoming year. The Wolves will hope to compete for a championship again this year after trading for LaMelo Ball and bringing in free agent Jonathan Kuminga. FOX 9 was onsite for this season’s official tasting event, with photos of some of the options you’ll find at Target Center this year below.



Following an injury-plagued semifinals exit in the playoffs to the San Antonio Spurs, and the offseason additions of LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga, the Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled the food and beverages options that will greet fans during the 2026-27 season.

Timberwolves new food and drink

What we know:

After a lengthy drought following the exodus of Kevin Garnett, the Wolves went to consecutive Western Conference Finals in 2023-24, and 2024-25, before losing to the Spurs in the semifinals last year.

Dig deeper:

Last season, the Wolves unveiled a total of 51 new food items, and a new "rotating test kitchen" concept for fans to choose from.

This year, team officials say they're yet again leaning in on local talent, including new additions such as Korean bolognese power bowls, handmade beef empanadas, Reuben baked potatoes, chicken and steak egg rolls, edible cookie dough, dirty sodas and more.

Why you should care:

But who wants to read about food?

You can find photos of some of the new items to be found at Target Center this season in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Timberwolves Executive Chef David Fhima is again at the forefront of the team's food offerings for the 2026-27 season. (Nick Longworth) From: FOX 9

Timberwolves' home opener

What's next:

Timberwolves' fans can try the new food and drink options for the 2026-27 season at the home opener against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 25, a 6 p.m. tip-off at Target Center.